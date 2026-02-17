Video of Dwarka SUV-motorcycle crash that killed Sahil Dhaneshra surfaces online | Watch

A purported video shot from inside the SUV that hit a motorcycle in Dwarka earlier this month has surfaced online, showing the moment of the collision that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.

The mother of the biker has alleged in a social media post that the 17-year-old driver who did not have a licence was driving "recklessly" and caused the accident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College around 12 pm on February 3.

The SUV driver was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, sent to an observation home and later released on bail.

Advertisement

The viral video shows the teenage driver taking a turn and entering a road lined with parked cars on both sides, effectively narrowing the passage.

The clip allegedly filmed by the teenage driver's sister, who was also present inside the car, showed a couple of bikes on the other side of the lane crossing the car.

Advertisement

Soon, a yellow bus comes into view on the other lane, and as the car and the bus are about to cross, Dhaneshra's bike appears from behind the bus on the SUV's lane; and the car and the bike collide head-on.

In a social media post, Dhaneshra's mother claimed that the 17-year-old was "driving recklessly" for social media fame and sought justice for her son, even as police said the case remains under investigation.

Also Read | Baramati plane crash: AAIB seeks specialised support to retrieve data from cockpit voice recorder

Police said the video is being examined as a key piece of evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The post-mortem report stated that Sahil died due to haemorrhagic shock caused by severe cranio-cerebral injuries sustained in the high-impact accident.

On February 3, the police filed a case at Dwarka South Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.

Advertisement

According to police, the SUV was allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old who did not possess a valid driving licence. The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which initially sent him to an observation home.

On February 10, the Board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations, police said.

"At the accident site, police found a pile-up involving the Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and the victim's motorcycle. Sahil was found lying injured on the roadside and was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the matter remains under investigation, police said.

Advertisement

Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved and conducted mechanical inspections. CCTV footage from nearby areas has also been collected as part of the probe.

The taxi driver, identified as Ajit Singh, sustained injuries and was treated at IGI Hospital. Police said the final medical opinion regarding his injuries is awaited.