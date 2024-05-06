Video of Owaisi being honoured with ‘bhagwa dupatta’ leaves netizens angry: 'Unacceptable! Shameless!' | Watch
The visuals shows that Owaisi, surrounded by a large gathering, was honoured with a saffron scarf by the priest. However, the AIMIM leader immediately removed the bhagwa dupatta from Owaisi's shoulders.
A purported video showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) worker removing “saffron scarf" from the shoulders of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has gone viral on the social media platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message