A purported video showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) worker removing “saffron scarf" from the shoulders of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi , has gone viral on the social media platforms.

The visuals shows that Owaisi, surrounded by a large gathering, was honoured with a saffron scarf by the priest. However, the AIMIM leader immediately removed the bhagwa dupatta from Owaisi's shoulders.

Since being posted, the video accumulated numerous reactions in the comment section with some slamming the priest for honouring him “like a Hindu", while others expressed their anger for inviting him.

One user wrote, “Look how AIMIM karyakata removed saffron scarf from the shoulders of Owaisi. The world knows that he is not secular. Then what was necessity of Pujari to invite Owaisi and greet him like a Hindu? Unacceptable!!"

“…I feel sad for Hindus, more angry than sad," another social media user commented. The third person asked, “Should people like Owaisi be invited by Hindus?"

“Honestly i don’t hate muslims but so called secular hindus….. these pujaaris needs to be asked why all this drama was done?" one more person reacted to the video.

“Pathetic and pitiable feeling for Hindu priest welcoming and showering blessings on hard liner staunch Pulamist fellow.... it cannot be done....," the fifth user said.

“I pity these Hindus. So much for secularism and greed. After knowing everything they are still favouring such Islamists. Hindus have forgotten the sense of enemy (shatrubodh). Shameless," another user added.

On May 1, Owaisi had claimed that the situation of Muslims in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

“The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation which Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step; before that movies were made, hate speeches took place, there was a whole process to it," the AIMIM chief said.

Check the video here,

