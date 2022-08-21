Video of undertrial cutting cake in police van goes viral, probe on

The undertrial, who was brought in a police van for hearing at a Maharashtra court, celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake that was passed by his friends
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A video of an undertrial cutting a birthday cake inside a police van while being driven to court in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, has gone viral on social media. The police launched an investigation into the matter, an official said on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A video of an undertrial cutting a birthday cake inside a police van while being driven to court in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, has gone viral on social media. The police launched an investigation into the matter, an official said on Sunday.
Roshan Jha of Ulhasnagar said he celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake that his friends passed to him through the window of a police escort van stationed near the courthouse.
Roshan Jha of Ulhasnagar said he celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake that his friends passed to him through the window of a police escort van stationed near the courthouse.
"The police escort team that brought him to the court belonged to Thane Rural police. We are inquiring into the issue," the police official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The police escort team that brought him to the court belonged to Thane Rural police. We are inquiring into the issue," the police official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In other news, the provisions of the new jail manual of UP will replace the state's colonial-era rules. Married women prisoners will soon be able to wear a "mangalsutra" and celebrate festivals such as Karva Chauth and Teej in Uttar Pradesh jails.
In other news, the provisions of the new jail manual of UP will replace the state's colonial-era rules. Married women prisoners will soon be able to wear a "mangalsutra" and celebrate festivals such as Karva Chauth and Teej in Uttar Pradesh jails.
The Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual was approved by the state Cabinet earlier this week, removing redundant and ineffective provisions from the 1941 rule book.
The Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual was approved by the state Cabinet earlier this week, removing redundant and ineffective provisions from the 1941 rule book.
The new jail manual has adopted a more humane and sensitive approach towards jail inmates, especially women, said state minister Dharamveer Prajapati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new jail manual has adopted a more humane and sensitive approach towards jail inmates, especially women, said state minister Dharamveer Prajapati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sanitary napkins, coconut oil, and shampoo are also on the list of items provided to women inmates now.
Sanitary napkins, coconut oil, and shampoo are also on the list of items provided to women inmates now.
Incarcerated mothers can also observe a naming ceremony when they give birth to a child in prison. The birth will be registered and the child will receive all required vaccinations.