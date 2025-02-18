VIDEO: Panic in Patna as 4 criminals open fire in Kankarbagh; Tejashwi Yadav jibes ‘happens every day’

Bihar News: Panic ensued in Patna as four criminals opened fire outside a house in Kankarbagh area today, 18 February. The shootout took place in broad daylight at 2pm, according to Patna Police.

The incident occurred in the Ram Lakhan Path locality, where the assailants barricaded themselves inside a nearby house after the shooting.

“After the firing, all the criminals went into hiding inside a house nearby. STF has reached the spot along with the Police. The force has surrounded the entire building from all sides. The criminals are being appealed to surrender,” informed Patna Police.

Advertisement

After a fire exchange between police and the assailants, the four criminals were taken into custody.

Patna SSP Awakash Kumar told ANI, “Four rounds of firing were done. Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. All the civilians inside the building are safe.”

The top cop also informed that some goons are absconding, "We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded. The situation is normal. We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused. We have not found Dharmendra."

Advertisement

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Advertisement

Senior police officials, including the Patna SSP, are on-site coordinating the search operation as multiple police teams are deployed to manage the situation. Police personnel can be seen wearing bulletproof vests and other combat gear during the operation.

The identity of the criminals is not known yet.

Also Read | Punjab Police arrest 2 Bishnoi gang members after dramatic shootout in Jalandhar

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader, has criticized the increasing crime rates in Bihar, alleging a daily occurrence of widespread violence and kidnappings, particularly in Patna.

Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have been saying several times that there is not a single day when more than two hundred rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. It happens every day.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi shootout: Gold medallist boxer nabbed in Naraina showroom firing case