The Pongal festivities commenced across South India on Monday with the observance of 'Bhogi'. It marks the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, which is one of the major harvest celebrations in India.

The ritual includes burning of old and unwanted items such as clothes, mats, and broomsticks, symbolizing a fresh start, inviting new and positive changes into people's lives.

Why Bhogi is celebrated? The day is dedicated to honouring Lord Indra, who is credited with bringing prosperity to the land. Revered as the rain god, Lord Indra plays a significant role in agriculture and fertility. This celebration is also known as Bhogi Mantalu, as people burn unwanted household items in a blaze made of wood and cow dung cakes on this day.

Villages and towns across both the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, came alive with traditional celebrations to mark the major harvest festival.

MK Stalin extend wishes on Pongal Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

He posted on X, "Pongal is the grand festival of Tamils! A cultural masterpiece of our heritage! A secular festival of equality that celebrates labour, agriculture, and nature! Celebrate #Pongal2025 across the state with unity, art, and sports events!"

How Pongal is celebrated? Pongal is a cheerful and colourful festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The auspicious festival lasts for four days.

In 2025, the festivities in Pongal will begin on January 14, Tuesday, and conclude on January 17, Friday.

Pongal marks the harvest season, and people come together to express gratitude for the bountiful crops, worship the Sun God, and celebrate the bond with cattle.