comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.9 0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.3 -0.9%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ News / India/  Video | PM Modi notices Tricolour on ground at BRICS 2023, this is what he does next
Back

Video | PM Modi notices Tricolour on ground at BRICS 2023, this is what he does next

 1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi and President Ramaphosa discussed bilateral ties, regional issues, and ways to strengthen the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up the Tricolour placed on the stage as a marker for his standing position, during the group photo session at the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up the Tricolour placed on the stage as a marker for his standing position, during the group photo session at the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi notices Indian Tricolour on the ground (to denote standing position) during the group photo at BRICS, makes sure to not step on it, picks it up and keeps it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follows suit.

 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during which they reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and also on ways to work jointly to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

Modi met Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

"Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Modi and Ramaphosa also exchanged views on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Ramaphosa expressed full support for India’s G20 presidency and appreciated India’s initiative for giving the African Union full membership of G-20, the release said, adding that the president conveyed that he looked forward to visiting New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App