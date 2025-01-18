Saif Ali Khan Attack News: The attacker who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was captured on CCTV buying headphones just hours after the incident. On Friday it was reported that CCTV footage saw the assailant change clothes after leaving the posh Bandra apartment. The Mumbai Police's search for the intruder has entered its third day.

Following the attack, which left Saif Ali Khan with serious injuries, including a wound near his spine, the assailant was seen purchasing headphones at a store in Dadar around 9am, only six hours after stabbing Khan.

According to IANS, Mumbai Police visited Kabutarkhana area in Dadar and collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop named "Iqra" from where he purchased headphones after attacking actor Saif Ali Khan.

This latest sighting is the fourth set of visuals since the attack at ‘Satguru Sharan’ building. Earlier he was seen in different set of clothes, near Dadar Railway Station, and two CCTV footages showed the assailant enter and leave the Bandra building using the staircase.

Despite being on the run for over 50 hours, the suspect displayed a brazen disregard for his actions. CCTV footage revealed Saif Ali Khan's attacker moving through various locations in Mumbai after the attack, including Dadar Railway station where he changed his clothes.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred early on January 16, 2025, when the intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, allegedly demanding ₹1 crore and injuring the family's nanny before stabbing Saif Ali Khan six times.

Timeline Of Saif Ali Khan's Attacker's Movement Based On CCTV Footage Here is the timeline of the suspect’s movement on January 16 – the day of the attack – based on the CCTV footage.

1:37 AM: The attacker was seen entering Saif Ali Khan’s house using the stairs.

2:33 AM: He left the apartment using the staircase after stabbing Saif six times.

7:05 AM: The attacker was seen close to the Dadar Railway Station.

9:04 AM: The attacker reached a mobile store to purchase headphones in Dadar.

What did Kareena Kapoor Khan Say about the Attacker? Kareena Kapoor Khan, described the attacker as aggressive and recounted witnessing him repeatedly assault her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She also mentioned that the husband-wife duo had tried to protect their children.

The attacker could not reach Jeh (Saif and Kareena's youngest child) and started attacking Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor reportedly stated in his statement to Mumbai Police.