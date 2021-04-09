A video showing a heavy crowded struggling to get inside a train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been doing round of the social media.

The video description claims that it is from Thursday as the migrant labourers leave the city in anticipation of another lockdown.

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

However, the government has clarified that the clip is from last year and a situation like such has not arisen now.

"A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday," said government agency PIB in a tweet.

Debunking the clip, PIB added: "The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video."

A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday. #PIBFactCheck: The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video. pic.twitter.com/bT69Fok5GX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2021

Quoting this, the Ministry of Railway also stated that reports mentioning mass movement of people are also false.

"We appeal everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours," wrote the ministry.

Some old videos showing crowd at various stations are making rounds in social media. Some news reports also falsely mention that there is mass movement of people.



We appeal everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours. https://t.co/xeB0XcYgyZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 9, 2021

The railways on Friday also clarified that there is no plan to curtail or stop train services and assured passengers that trains will be provided on demand amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns, reminiscent of the days following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma assured the passengers that there is no dearth of trains and the railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice.

"There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush," he said at a press briefing.

Although several migrant workers and their families are leaving the cities, no heavy crowding has yet been seen in any state.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai, a migrant worker who was travelling in an Uttar Pradesh bound train said: "This train will go to Gorakhpur. We are leaving the city because Covid-19 cases are rising here."

The government has enforced several restrictions in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via