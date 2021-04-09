Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Video showing heavy crowd at Mumbai CST is from last year, clarifies govt

Video showing heavy crowd at Mumbai CST is from last year, clarifies govt

Premium
Face check
2 min read . 01:46 PM IST Staff Writer

The railways on Friday stated that there is no plan to curtail or stop train services and assured passengers that trains will be provided on demand amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns, reminiscent of the days following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

A video showing a heavy crowded struggling to get inside a train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been doing round of the social media.

A video showing a heavy crowded struggling to get inside a train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been doing round of the social media.

The video description claims that it is from Thursday as the migrant labourers leave the city in anticipation of another lockdown.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The video description claims that it is from Thursday as the migrant labourers leave the city in anticipation of another lockdown.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why insolvency pros are living on the edge

However, the government has clarified that the clip is from last year and a situation like such has not arisen now.

"A video of heavily crowded Mumbai CST Platform is being shared on social media claiming to be from yesterday," said government agency PIB in a tweet.

Debunking the clip, PIB added: "The video is old and is being mischievously shared with recent dates. Please don't share this video."

Quoting this, the Ministry of Railway also stated that reports mentioning mass movement of people are also false.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

New special trains announced on these routes: Check timings, other details

2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Premium

Train services will not stop or be curtailed: Railway Board chairman

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
Premium

Delhi: Two men arrested for using monkeys to rob people

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Premium

Pune: At least 50 traders booked after protests against new Covid restrictions

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST

"We appeal everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours," wrote the ministry.

The railways on Friday also clarified that there is no plan to curtail or stop train services and assured passengers that trains will be provided on demand amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns, reminiscent of the days following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma assured the passengers that there is no dearth of trains and the railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice.

"There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush," he said at a press briefing.

Although several migrant workers and their families are leaving the cities, no heavy crowding has yet been seen in any state.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai, a migrant worker who was travelling in an Uttar Pradesh bound train said: "This train will go to Gorakhpur. We are leaving the city because Covid-19 cases are rising here."

The government has enforced several restrictions in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases across the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.