Video shows hoarding flying off at Patna Airport amid heavy rain, orange alert issued in parts of Bihar

A hoarding fell due to heavy rain and strong winds in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. A video shared by news agency PTI shows the hoarding being flung into the air before crashing to the ground.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for parts of India as the pre-monsoon season gathers pace.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds up to 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, were predicted for Bihar on May 8 and 9.

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The weather department has also issued an orange alert for West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran, Patna, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Arwal, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Nawada, Gaya and Bhojpur.

IMD has placed several parts of Bihar under orange alert.

Six-day weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms likely on May 10 and 11 The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next six days, with chances of rain and thunderstorms on some days, according to the latest forecast.

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May 9 The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, while the minimum may settle near 22°C. No warning has been issued for the day.

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May 10 Residents may witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms or duststorms. Temperatures are likely to range between 31°C and 21°C. A warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

May 11 Weather conditions may intensify on May 11, when thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are likely. The day is otherwise expected to witness mainly clear skies, with temperatures around 33°C and 22°C.

May 12 The sky is forecast to remain partly cloudy. The temperature is likely to stay around 33°C maximum and 22°C minimum. No weather warning has been issued.

May 13 Rain activity may return on May 13, with generally cloudy skies and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected. Temperatures may hover around 32°C and 21°C. However, no warning has been announced for the day.

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May 14 The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum may dip to 20°C. No official warning has been issued so far.

Meanwhile, Patna and adjoining districts have been witnessing heavy rain and hailstorms since Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. According to the forecast, the state will continue to witness thunderstorms and lightning till May 11.