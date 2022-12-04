Video: ‘Starstruck’ Sharon Stone gasps ‘oh my god’ on seeing Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's charm and exuberance has earned him millions of fans from all walks of life. The Bollywood superstar through his work that spans over three decades has earned many accolades, and probably an ‘oh my god’ from Hollywood actor Sharon Stone could be another feather in that hat.
Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival's second iteration in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There he received an honorary award on Thursday.
However, what took the internet and Shah Rukh khan admirers by storm was Sharon Stone's reaction to realising she was seated beside the superstar.
In a video that went viral overnight, one can notice that both Khan and Stone are seated next to each other. However, the light on the side of the audience is dim owing to the performance making it difficult for audience to realise who one is seated next to.
Later on the anchor introduces Shah Rukh to the attendees, that is when Stone is seen gasping "oh My God'. Clad in a beige gown and black gloves that run upto her elbow, Stone is seen clutching her chest, when Shah Rukh sat down on a chair.
The video footage captured them exchanging "Namaste" as well.
Sharon Stone later in a interview said that she was starstruck on seeing Shah Rukh Khan. Stone said, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she said as she recreated the gasping moment.
Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his audience at the film festival in Arabic and said that he feels honoured as this was the first time he was ‘taken so seriously at any film festival’
Apologising ahead for a lengthy speech, Khan said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," .
"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.
The audience also saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra. Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also attended the Red Sea Film Festival.
On Thursday, after receiving the award Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol introduced the 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the audience which was screened later that night.
Sharon Stone is best known for her movies Basic Instinct. Stone is primarily known for playing femme fatales and women of mystery on film and television, she became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s. She is the recipient of various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award.
