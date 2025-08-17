Video: Stray dogs in Shimla to be tagged with QR and GPS — here’s why

In a significant move to tackle the dog menace, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign in which all stray dogs will be equipped with QR and GPS-based collars to monitor the behaviour of the canines. This comes weeks after the Supreme Court’s directive for the blanket removal of stray dogs from Delhi NCR — which has drawn massive backlash from politicians, activists, and citizens.

These tags, tied around the dogs’ necks, will contain imperative information such as sterilisation status, vaccination records, overall health, age, and behaviour. Residents can access all this information about the dogs simply by scanning the details, according to a report by The Tribune.

The tagging process will be carried out in tandem with NGOs and volunteers. The corporation will also launch an awareness programme to educate residents of the hill town on how to deal with aggressive stray dogs.

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials will be widely distributed among schoolchildren, local residents, and ward councillors to promote awareness and ensure community safety, the report added.

The issue of stray dog attacks remains a paramount concern in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, with over 800 dog-bite cases registered, The Tribune reported.

SC on stray dog case Meanwhile, the apex court reserved its order in the stray dogs case on Thursday. The hearing comes in the wake of widespread protests against the top court’s order for the blanket removal of stray dogs from all NCR localities.

The hearing witnessed a heated exchange, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal urging a stay on the August 11 order. He cautioned that relocating all stray dogs to shelters could result in cruelty, culling, and health hazards.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that India records over 37 lakh dog-bite cases every year, stressing that the Supreme Court’s directive stemmed from serious public safety concerns.