Video streaming platforms to up budgets by 30% in 2021

NEW DELHI: The massive digital disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which has brought millions of new audiences to video streaming platforms and created the habit of engaging with online video on a daily basis, will see OTT (over-the-top) services upping their game and budgets by 25-30% to stay ahead of the curve in 2021.

Streaming services are estimated to have spent more than ₹5,100 crore ($700 million) in India in 2020, as per Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across the media, entertainment, sports, telecommunications, and technology industries in the Asia Pacific. More than 60 VoD services across languages are currently vying for viewers’ attention in the country.

Without sharing the exact number, Gaurav Banerjee, president, Hindi entertainment, Star India, said their OTT investment this year would be higher than 2020, including that in talent, research, production and graphics. “Movie acquisitions were a direct result of what was happening and they helped plug an important need gap, but we also came up with more originals this year than before and we will continue to scale that up," Banerjee added.

“Rise in investment is natural when streaming services are looking at multiple seasons of web shows. They will have to up the game," said Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media, referring to the need for subsequent seasons to be bigger and grander than previous ones. Going forward, genres like thriller, comedy, crime and horror will continue to dominate original content on home screens along with the newly emerging category of docu-dramas, Roy added. These will translate into not just purely unscripted titles but also narratives centered around real-life figures and incidents.

SonyLIV’s Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story is now the most liked Indian web series of all time, along with three other titles, according to an advocacy tracker by media consulting firm Ormax. Meanwhile, documentary viewing on Netflix grew more than 100% in 2020 over 2019, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma, and Money Heist: The Phenomenon, were the most popular documentaries on the service in India this year.

Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said the country is one of the most exciting streaming markets in the world. Currently it boasts of one of the largest Amazon original production slates amongst the service’s international geographies, including 55 Amazon original series in various stages of development and 31 in various stages of production.

“The growth of subscription video streaming services in India will continue to accelerate rapidly, backed by focus on high-quality, cinematic value local original content, increasing disposable incomes and a growing base of discerning customers looking for a world-class experience, aided by the constantly evolving digital payments infrastructure in the country," he said.

To be sure, the rise in budgets is already helping new voices--writers, actors, production houses--come to the fore, many who did not see themselves thriving in the traditional Bollywood structure. “We back passion projects and creators that are consumed by their vision. When selecting a story, the questions we ask are - why this story and why now? Much of that answer comes from the creators themselves and their belief in their project. We want to fuel, and amplify the vision of our creators which was restricted in the past by the format and the economic model of broadcast television and cinema," Gandhi said.

Roy said the other big trend this year should be the output from south Indian languages. Even though the industry down south is skewed towards theatrical than Bollywood, there have been baby steps this year with both Netflix (Paava Kadhaigal) and Amazon Prime Video (Putham Pudhu Kaalai) coming out with Tamil originals, and Amazon and Disney+ Hotstar convincing a clutch of filmmakers to bypass theatrical release.

Several experts also point to the need to focus on building a holistic catalogue of content led by collaborative campaigns and technological advancements. “The new year will chart new business alliances and revenue models for platforms to acquire and retain direct subscriptions. Brands will also work towards strengthening their user interface for a seamless experience by focusing on aspects like language interface, voice search, targeted retention strategies, tailored recommendations, quick on-boarding, and convenient payment gateways," said Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and group chief operating officer, Balaji Telefilms.

Despite the clutter of OTT services in the market and several new players already on their way, media experts say the growth from tier-two, three and four towns should fuel the subscription game in India as long as there is a variety of content available consistently. However, 2021 is also likely to play a crucial role in determining how far along consumers have gone down the rabbit hole.

“Consumer fatigue hasn’t started yet but it is definitely a conversation to have at the end of the year," Roy said.

