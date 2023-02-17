Home / News / India /  Video streaming service Hotstar down during India-Australia Test match
Video streaming service Hotstar is down for several users in India. When the fans were heading to the streaming platform to watch India vs Australia second Test, Hotstar started showing errors. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.

Disney+ Hotstar has responded to the outage claiming that the service will be restored shortyly.

 

Downdetector.in, the website that tracks the outages, showed the same.

The company said that it is witnessing 'some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web.' Disney+ Hotstar said that its working to resolve the isssue.

 

Entertainment giant Disney said Wednesday it was laying off 7,000 employees, in CEO Bob Iger's first major decision since he was asked back to lead the company late last year.

