Video streaming service Hotstar is down for several users in India. When the fans were heading to the streaming platform to watch India vs Australia second Test, Hotstar started showing errors. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.

Disney+ Hotstar has responded to the outage claiming that the service will be restored shortyly.

Hi! We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) February 17, 2023

Expected better from @DisneyPlus services. The servers have crashed all over the nation. No backup has been provided since last 1 hour.

Missing so much of the #INDvAUS series. #hotstar — xo.belieber (@xogurisingh) February 17, 2023

Downdetector.in, the website that tracks the outages, showed the same.

The company said that it is witnessing 'some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web.' Disney+ Hotstar said that its working to resolve the isssue.

