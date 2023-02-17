Video streaming service Hotstar down during India-Australia Test match
- Video streaming service Hotstar is down for several users in India
Video streaming service Hotstar is down for several users in India. When the fans were heading to the streaming platform to watch India vs Australia second Test, Hotstar started showing errors. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×