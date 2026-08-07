Video: Three schoolchildren fall into hidden drain amid Delhi rain, rescued by locals

Three schoolchildren were rescued after falling into an overflowing drain concealed beneath floodwater in north Delhi's Jagatpur on Thursday, as heavy rains continued to batter the national capital, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and fresh safety concerns, PTI reported.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, showed nearly 10 schoolchildren in uniform wading through calf-deep water on a flooded road.

As they walked through the submerged stretch, three children suddenly disappeared after stepping into what was reportedly an overflowing drain hidden beneath the accumulated rainwater.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened to the schoolchildren in Delhi's Jagatpur area during the rains? ⌵ Three schoolchildren fell into a hidden drain while wading through calf-deep floodwaters and were rescued by residents and passersby. 2 Why did the heavy rains cause traffic disruption across Delhi? ⌵ Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging, causing significant traffic congestion on major roads like Mehrauli-Badarpur and ITO. 3 How were the schoolchildren rescued from the hidden drain in Delhi? ⌵ Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and pulled the children out of the drain within seconds after they fell in. 4 Should residents of Delhi be concerned about safety during heavy rains? ⌵ Yes, the incident involving the children has raised safety concerns regarding uncovered drains and civic preparedness during monsoon season. 5 What measures are being taken to improve drainage systems in Delhi amid heavy rains? ⌵ Civic agencies have been deployed to clear waterlogged roads and ensure drainage systems work effectively during the ongoing rainfall.

The remaining children panicked, with one girl seen screaming to warn others about the hidden danger.

Residents, motorists and passersby rushed to the spot within seconds and pulled the children to safety, preventing what could have turned into another rain-related tragedy.

Delhi under red alert Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi on Friday, forecasting moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday, while Lodhi Road received 60.4 mm, Ridge 57 mm, Ayanagar 26.2 mm, and Palam 16.9 mm.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Delhi until August 10.

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Waterlogging, traffic chaos across city Heavy rainfall led to severe traffic congestion across several parts of Delhi, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, Kirti Nagar, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.

Waterlogging was also reported from areas such as Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms and stretches of Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, while traffic disruptions were reported in parts of East Delhi, including GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden.