Video: Uttarakhand cops drive car into AIIMS Rishikesh 'waiting gallery' to arrest man accused of molestation

Written By Akriti Anand

Uttarakhand news: The video, widely circulating on social media, is said to have been recorded when police reached AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a man accused of molesting a woman doctor.

Uttarakhand news: The video was reportedly recorded at the At the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh.

At the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh, a dramatic scene unfolded on Tuesday when a police van drove through a crowded 'waiting gallery' to arrest a nursing officer accused of molestation. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Police arrested a nursing officer of AIIMS-Rishikesh on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female doctor at the premier health facility.

The accused, identified as Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening, news agency PTI reported. "He also sent an obscene SMS to her," Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht was quoted as saying.

"The accused nursing officer was arrested on Tuesday evening," the police officer said.

ALSO READ: In a first, AIIMS Rishikesh transports anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal via drone

The viral video

The video, widely circulating on social media, is said to have been recorded when police reached AIIM Rishikesh to arrest the accused. The video shows a police van entering am area at the hospital full of patients lying on stretchers. Some guards and officials could also been seen making way for the police car by shifting the stretchers.

According to a report, the incident took place at the fourth floor of AIIMS Rishikesh as SSP Dehradun reached the hospital for investigation.

Uttarakhand Police reacts to viral video: ‘People wanted to attack accused’

The Uttarakhand Police also reacted to the viral video of the Uttarakhand Police vehicle entering the hospital gallery. According to India Today, the SSP Dehradun clarified that the vehicle was taken to the fourth floor of AIIMS-Rishikesh and said an investigation was underway.

ALSO READ: AIIMS-Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

"The video being shown is not an emergency ward, but a waiting gallery for the patients to stay in before their admission. According to the primary information, the said emergency route was used by the security officer to take out the accused under the above circumstances," the SSP was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Garhwal's Inspector-General of Police Karan Singh Nagnyal said, "There was so much anger among the people that they wanted to attack the accused. The AIIMS administration escorted the police car..."

"The AIIMS administration took them there so that the accused could go out through the safe green corridor...," Nagnyal told news agency ANI.

The alleged harassment incident at AIIMS Rishikesh had sparked anger among the resident doctors who raised slogans outside the office of the Dean Academics on Monday. They demanded action against the accused.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: First black fungus death at AIIMS Rishikesh

A case was registered at Rishikesh Kotwali following the protest by doctors. The accused, Satish Kumar was suspended and arrested on Tuesday.

A day after the arrest of the nursing officer of AIIMS-Rishikesh, the protesting resident doctors demanded the "termination" of his service on Wednesday.

Published: 23 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST
