Video: Uttarakhand cops drive car into AIIMS Rishikesh 'waiting gallery' to arrest man accused of molestation
Uttarakhand news: The video, widely circulating on social media, is said to have been recorded when police reached AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a man accused of molesting a woman doctor.
At the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh, a dramatic scene unfolded on Tuesday when a police van drove through a crowded 'waiting gallery' to arrest a nursing officer accused of molestation. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.