Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh's supporters on 23 February blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala. They were protesting against the preventive arrest of two of his supporters -- close aide Lovepreet Toofan, Vir Harjinder Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh.

Following the protest, the supporters even broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar, where Amritpal’s arrest is likely to be recorded.

Here's the video:

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

Punjab | 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's supporters break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/HzqxM5TwRT — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

#WATCH |Amritsar | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

Meanwhile, police is trying to resolve the issue and cut the traffic jam.

Earlier on Monday, BJP spokesperson R P Singh Khalsa questioned the AAP government in Punjab on their soft approach on fringe element like Amritpal Singh after his reported remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher, has reportedly said Shah's "fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi".

"Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities? Is it part of @AAPPunjab's payback strategy," Khalsa asked in a tweet. He also asked if the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "will stand up and condemn" the statement of Amritpal, who claims to represent the community."

Currently, Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Singh has been marred with controversies, with recently being booked on charges of kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt. The police have recently registered a case against Amritpal and several others for allegedly abducting Barinder Singh.

With agency inputs.