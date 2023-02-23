Video | ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh's supporters block Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway
Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh's supporters on 23 February blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala. They were protesting against the preventive arrest of two of his supporters -- close aide Lovepreet Toofan, Vir Harjinder Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh.
