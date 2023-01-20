Mumbai: Venugopal Dhoot, the promoter of the Videocon group, was granted interim bail on Friday by the Bombay high court. Dhoot had challenged the Central Bureau of Investigation’s detention, terming it illegal in his plea.

According to the order of a bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj K. Chavan, the grounds for the arrest were quite ‘casual’ and without any substance, thus not justifying Section 41(1)(b) of the CrPC.

“The petitioner (in this case Dhoot) be released on furnishing cash security of ₹1 lakh, for a period of two weeks,"

Sandeep S. Ladda, the lawyer representing Dhoot, pointed out to the court that the arrest memo doesn’t mention any valid reasons for arrest. Further, the investigating officer failed to produce a case diary in book format as per law, he added.

CBI had petitioned before the high court that Dhoot did not cooperate with the agency and that his statements were inconsistent before the investigating agency.

“The ground of arrest is sans any particulars as to how his statements are inconsistent before the investigating officer and how he had not cooperated with the investigating agency in view of the fact that he had already attended the office but could not be interrogated by the investigating agency for want of the presence of the other co-accused for confrontation," the court said in its order.

Further, emphasizing the orders passed by the remanding court, the high court said that no ‘serious efforts’ had been made to scrutinize the application seeking detention of the petitioner.

“The onus of recording satisfaction, as already stated, not only lies on the investigating officer but even on the remanding judge," the division bench observed.

Moreover, it said: “It appears that extension of custody was sought for the purpose of confrontation of the petitioner with the co-accused – Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar. There is no satisfactory answer from the investigating agency as to why for a period of three years, the investigating agency has neither confronted all the accused before one another nor demonstrated the progress of the investigation by placing the case diary before the remanding court."

Last week, the Bombay high court granted interim bail for two weeks to Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak, in the alleged loan fraud case.

Earlier, the investigating agency had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd as alleged accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An FIR filed by the CBI alleges that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities totalling ₹3,250 crore to Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and the bank’s credit policy.