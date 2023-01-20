Videocon's Dhoot gets bail in loan fraud case2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:10 PM IST
- Dhoot had challenged the Central Bureau of Investigation’s detention, terming it illegal in his plea
Mumbai: Venugopal Dhoot, the promoter of the Videocon group, was granted interim bail on Friday by the Bombay high court. Dhoot had challenged the Central Bureau of Investigation’s detention, terming it illegal in his plea.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×