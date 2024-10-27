A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station injured at least nine people as a crowd rushed to platform number 1 for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Injured passengers were transported to the hospital, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

At least nine people were injured following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



The stampede occurred due to a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express at Bandra Terminus station.

Following the incident, the injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital, the BMC further said.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), PTI reported citing officials.