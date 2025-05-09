Videos show damage to houses, temple and mosque after Pakistan's shelling in Jammu and Kashmir border | Watch

India-Pakistan conflict: Gaping holes in houses, damaged structures of shops, individuals searching through the debris – this is what the people of Jammu woke up to, after Pakistan opened unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night (May 8).

The India-Pakistan conflict saw a major escalation on Thursday late evening after Pakistan fired missiles and drones at military sites in Jammu and other states.

Pakistan's latest strike comes just a day after Operation Sindoor — which targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.

Temple, gurudwara, mosque damaged in Poonch Following Pakistan's latest strikes in Jammu, visuals of damage incurred on a temple, a gurudwara, and a mosque in Poonch surfaced on social media.

Poonch was also one of the worst-hit border districts, after Pakistan resorted to “barbaric” shelling hours after Operation Sindoor, which left 16 dead and injured 59 others.

Building demolished as precautionary measure While one house in Jammu and Kashmir's border town was destroyed completely because of the Pakistan attacks, another building — which suffered significant damage in shelling by Pakistan – was demolished by the local administration today as a precautionary measure, visuals from ANI showed.

India-Pakistan tensions simmer Earlier today, the Indian Army reported that it successfully repelled multiple attacks by Pakistan—carried out using drones and other munitions—along the entire western border during the night between May 8 and May 9.

At least eight missiles were fired from Pakistan towards Kashmir, an Indian defence personnel said, adding that they were all “intercepted and blocked by Air Defence Units”. The attacks were directed at the towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia.