Gujarat ropeway accident: Videos show moments after tragedy that killed 6

A tragic incident occurred at Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill Temple in the Panchmahal district on Saturday, where a trolley transporting construction materials for the Pavagadh ropeway collapsed, resulting in the death of six people, PTI reported. The horrifying visuals have now surfaced on social media showcasing aftermath of the tragedy that took place on September 6.

Advertisement

According to a police official, the accident happened when the cable wire of the cargo ropeway snapped. Gujarat Police mentioned in an official release stating, “Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.”

Advertisement

Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya said, “The impact of the fall occurred near the base point, close to the first tower of the cable.”

Fire brigade teams were present at the scene to carry out rescue and relief efforts. The temple is located at an elevation of approximately 800 metres, and pilgrims typically either climb around 2,000 steps or take a cable car to reach the top. However, officials stated that the ropeway had been closed to the public since the morning due to adverse weather conditions, according to the report.

Pavagadh Hill ascends from Champaner in three distinct stages, with its plateau situated at an elevation of 1,471 feet. At the summit stands a widely visited temple devoted to Goddess Kali, drawing approximately 2.5 million visitors annually.

Advertisement

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel speaks out Rushikesh Patel confirmed that all six bodies of labourers were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

“In Pavagadh, one ropeway is for passengers and the other is to transport goods. According to primary information, near tower no. 1, the wire of a bogie carrying six labourers broke, and the entire bogie fell down. The six labourers who were riding it died... All their bodies have been recovered, and it has also been sent for post-mortem. The Collector has set up a committee, and a primary report will be submitted to the government. Accordingly, the next steps will be...” ANI quoted Health Minister Rushikesh Patel as saying.

Advertisement