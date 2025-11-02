‘Videshi to Swadeshi’: McDonald's serves India's millet bun burger, Centre says move ‘reshaping global food trends’

The Centre on Sunday hailed McDonald's move to serve India's millet bun burger and called it the “country's traditional nutrition are reshaping global food trends”.

In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “Videshi turns to Swadeshi” as the popular international food chain McDonald’s serves India’s “Millet Bun Burger”, prepared using indigenous technology developed by the Mysore based CSIR institute, the “Central Food Technological Research Institute “CFTRI."

He added that this is a "proud moment" showcasing how Indian innovation and traditional nutrition are reshaping global food trends.

And, a grand vindication for India’s Millet movement which had gained momentum with the UN declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’ at the behest of India with the personal intervention of PM Narendra Modi, he added.

Benefits of millets Millets are highly nutritious grains that offer numerous health benefits compared to refined cereals like rice or wheat. They are rich in essential nutrients, including iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins, which support energy production, bone health, and brain function.

Their high fiber content aids digestion, prevents constipation, and helps maintain a healthy gut.

Because millets have a low glycemic index, they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, making them excellent for managing blood sugar levels and preventing diabetes. The fibre and protein in millets also promote satiety, helping with weight management, while their antioxidants and minerals support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol. Being naturally gluten-free, millets are suitable for people with gluten intolerance.