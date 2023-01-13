The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been fostering partnerships of Digital Communication Tech - startups & SMEs to potential user communities, viz. State governments, Smart cities, Aspirational districts, vertical industries, etc., through the Telecom Startups & MSMEs Mission (TSuM) & 5G Vertical Engagement Partnership Program (VEPP). This is accomplished to accelerate Digital Transformation across socio-economic verticals. To implement 5G/4G/IoT innovative approaches of Startups & SMEs at Vidisha (Aspirational district), Madhya Pradesh with a primary focus on Health, Agriculture, Diary, Education & Skill Development, benefiting the Vidisha community as a whole, the "5G use case promotional pilot" is being spearheaded by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), DoT, which is a trailblazer in emerging Digital communication Technologies.