A joint initiative by the Vidisha District Administration and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the direction of Additional Secretary (Telecom) & Administrator USOF, made Vidisha, a district of Madhya Pradesh, the first district ever in India for on-ground implementation of groundbreaking 5G use cases proposed by startups.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been fostering partnerships of Digital Communication Tech - startups & SMEs to potential user communities, viz. State governments, Smart cities, Aspirational districts, vertical industries, etc., through the Telecom Startups & MSMEs Mission (TSuM) & 5G Vertical Engagement Partnership Program (VEPP). This is accomplished to accelerate Digital Transformation across socio-economic verticals. To implement 5G/4G/IoT innovative approaches of Startups & SMEs at Vidisha (Aspirational district), Madhya Pradesh with a primary focus on Health, Agriculture, Diary, Education & Skill Development, benefiting the Vidisha community as a whole, the "5G use case promotional pilot" is being spearheaded by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), DoT, which is a trailblazer in emerging Digital communication Technologies.
Based on an official statement released by the Government of India, on 12th January 2023 during the Additional Secretary(T) visit Vidisha district, the following 5G/IoT use cases were demonstrated by startups in collaboration with C-DOT:
Superceuticals- 5G/4G Enabled smart health kiosk for measuring vitals & performing tests almost instantaneously with
Ambupod: 5G/4G Enabled Auto Ambulance with basic life safety support & measurement of vitals with remote doctor support.
LogyAI: Cataract Eye Screening application using smart phone for quick & effective screening of cataract disease
Easiofy: AR/VR-3D visualization application for Lung & Brain scans (CT/XRAY etc.) for effective diagnosis.
TechXR: AR/VR- 3D immersive experience kit for students for enhanced learning & teaching tool for innovative teaching mehods.
BKC Aggregators: Fasal Salah App- personalized crop advisory for farmers to take informed decisions and connecting with Mandis/Traders, state subsidies/insurance for crops
Dvara- Surabhi: Unique Biometric muzzle identity of cattle to be used by state department and insurance companies, and predicting health status of cattle to be used by dairy farmers
C-DOT (R&D Arm of DoT): One stop platform integrating all the health suits enabling Tele consultation and e-learning solution suit.
The aforementioned use cases will be implemented as part of the 5G use case promotional pilot at community and district health facilities, model schools, agri and dairy farmers, and skill development centres for a duration of 1 year, with the potential of extension based on demand. BharatNet broadband will also be used to power these digital solutions in order to continue offering Vidisha user communities their services without interruption.
