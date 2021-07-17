Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives after they fell into the well in the Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha .

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin those who lost their lives in the incident.

"Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives," PMO India tweeted.

Eleven bodies were recovered and 19 persons were brought out alive from a well in which several people had fallen while trying to rescue a boy in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, a minister said on late Friday night as the rescue operations ended.

The incident took place when a rescue operation was going on to pull a child out of the well.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the parapet wall of the well in Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda area, 50 km from here, gave way. To make things worse, a tractor deployed for the rescue operation skidded into the well with four policemen. A total of eleven bodies were retrieved while 19 people were pulled out alive, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI from the spot late at night.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that compensation of ₹50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment.

