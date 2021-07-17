Vidisha incident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

The incident took place on Thursday night when the parapet wall of the well in Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda area, 50 km from here, gave way. To make things worse, a tractor deployed for the rescue operation skidded into the well with four policemen. A total of eleven bodies were retrieved while 19 people were pulled out alive, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI from the spot late at night.