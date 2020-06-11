Vidooly launches AI-based surveillance tech to contain spread of Covid-19

Vidooly, a Noida-based online video analytics firm, has recently launched COVIDSHIELD, which offers five AI enabled surveillance solutions that allows organizations, campuses and other institutions to detect and track any Covid-19 violations as a preventive measure.

COVIDSHIELD provides a complete contact free surveillance by automatically extracting meaningful actionable information from digital video captured through CCTV cameras based on a rich set of video analytics.

The hybrid solution, which consists of RFID technology, CCTV cameras, thermal scanners, Face ID, movement detector and mechanized doors, creates the perfect preventive solution that ensures contactless monitoring of any violations with an area. Its artificial intelligence solutions include:

1. Contact Free Access Control, a foolproof solution that guarantees contactless entry and exit of personnel like employees and visitors within any organization and automatically generates a visitor pass

2. Face Mask Detection is a CCTV-based surveillance that uses semantic segmentation for detecting people without masks

3. Social Distance Detection ensures that there is no crowd formation beyond specified limits in public places and government premises

4. Thermal Scanning uses intelligent thermal technology and checks the temperature of everyone entering the premises and triggers necessary alarms in case of any anomaly in the temperature

5. Zone Monitoring is a smart integrated video analytics system that monitors unauthorized movements in restricted zones or areas imposed by the authorities

The entire system is a perfect fit in diverse applications such as intelligent monitoring of vehicles, crowds, infrastructure, objects for automatic detection and analysis of events which can be deployed in workplaces, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, housing societies, construction sites, manufacturing sites among others.

“Vidooly has always been committed to developing technology that is innovative and drives change. We have been paving the way for the online video ecosystem using AI and Machine Learning in the country. COVIDSHIELD is built on the foundation of using our expertise to develop AI based solutions to detect & monitor COVID-19 related anomalies" said Nishant Radia, Co-founder & CMO, Vidooly.

Benefits of COVIDSHIELD include real time monitoring of any location or area through a contact free setup and the possibility of alerting the authorities concerned through a smart alarm system.

