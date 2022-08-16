Vidya Rath- School on Wheels project seeks to provide economically challenged underprivileged children access to elementary education for a period of 10 months
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the launch of the Vidya Rath- School on Wheels project on the occasion of India's 76th Independence day at a function held at the premises of Gauhati High Court.
After the launch, Sarma said that the project was aimed at imparting elementary education to economically challenged children of the society.
He further added, "There cannot have been a more auspicious occasion for launching this noble cause than the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav when we are celebrating 75 years of our independence. I sincerely hope that this project will be really helpful in bringing our children who are hitherto remain outside the ambit of formal education"
While recognizing India's remarkable achievements in the fields of Science, technology, medical sciences, and space missions among others in its 75 years since Independence, Sarma said that "India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. Therefore, the project Vidya Rath: School on wheels launched, will go a long way in imparting education to the economically challenged children and help them to empower academically"
He said that a chunk of children remain outside the gambit of formal education despite the best efforts by Central and state governments in educating everyone.
Chief Minister adding further said, "Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools, framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging in the streets, bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, and bottles. It is equally disheartening to see many of our children drop out of schools owing to their families' financial condition and wandering around, getting used to substance abuse"
After the event, CM took to Twitter to share the launch of the project, he wrote," Delighted to attend the launch of Vidya Rath, a project aimed at imparting elementary education to EWS students. Gratitude to Hon Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Shri RM Chhaya for implementing the project in Assam. We shall extend full support to Gauhati HC for making it a success. "
Vidya Rath- School on Wheels project aims at providing economically challenged underprivileged children access to elementary education for a period of 10 months after which they will be integrated into the conventional education system. Students will be provided free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks under the project.
Chief Minister also thanked all the stakeholders in the Vidya rath project, namely, Government of Assam, Assam State Legal Services Authority, Guwahati High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authority Kamrup (Metro), Assam State Transport Corporation, Assam Sarba Siksha Mission, GMDA and the various NGOs and assured the best possible support cooperation for making this project a grand success.
