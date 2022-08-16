Chief Minister adding further said, "Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools, framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging in the streets, bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, and bottles. It is equally disheartening to see many of our children drop out of schools owing to their families' financial condition and wandering around, getting used to substance abuse"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}