Vienna Convention for MFN cases? SC to decide

For example, dividends earned by Dutch companies in India are subject to a withholding tax of 10%, under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two countries. However, under the treaty’s MFN clause, if India has a lower withholding tax rate with any other country, dividends will be taxed at the lower rate, not the treaty rate of 10%. Since India has a lower withholding tax rate of 5% with some other countries, the Dutch companies calculated tax at that rate, which was rejected by the tax department on the grounds that the government had not specifically notified it. The Supreme Court backed the tax department in these cases.

