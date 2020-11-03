Following the terror attack in Vienna , in which at least five people were killed as gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across the central city, the Indian embassy in Austria has issued caution for the Indian community.

The Indian Embassy in Austria assured that they were in touch with authorities for the safety of the Indian community in Vienna.

In a Twitter post, the Embassy advised saying "The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna that we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large."

The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna that we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large. @MEAIndia @MFA_Austria @IndianDiplomacy — India in Austria (@IndiainAustria) November 3, 2020

Also, as a precautionary measure, the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi will remain closed for the public till 11 November. "We ask for your understanding," the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi said.

Deeply shocked, PM Modi tweets condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he is "deeply shocked" and "saddened" by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna, adding that India stands with the European country.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," PM Modi tweeted.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Gunmen still at large

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna killing five and seriously wounding others, including a policeman.

While authorities have reportedly killed one of the attackers, others may still be at large.

The attacks, in particular, targetted housing areas near a Jewish synagogue, as per media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said, “"We experienced an attack yesterday evening by at least one Islamist terrorist, a situation that we have not had to live through in Austria for decades."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via