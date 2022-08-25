Vietnam air ticket just at 9! Check out special offer by Vietjet airlines

Last week, at India-Vietnam Tourism Promotion Conference held on August 17 in Ho Chi Minh City, government officials and industry representatives from both countries met to discuss how they can promote inbound tourism from India. Organised by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, the meeting was graced by Pham Van Thuy, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and Pranay Verma, the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam.