Vietnam air ticket just at ₹9! Check out special offer by Vietjet airlines
If you are planning a trip to Vietnam, then there is a piece of good news for you. In a special offer, Vietjet airline is giving out air tickets at the throwaway price of ₹9. The 30,000 promotional tickets are on offer only between August 15 and March 26.
This offer is valid on 17 routes including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad to Vietnam's four cities including Vietnam's capital Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and Phu Quoc
Vietjet currently connects New Delhi/Mumbai with Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City with 4 flights per week each. Starting September 2022, Vietjet will operate eleven additional routes.
Last week, at India-Vietnam Tourism Promotion Conference held on August 17 in Ho Chi Minh City, government officials and industry representatives from both countries met to discuss how they can promote inbound tourism from India. Organised by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, the meeting was graced by Pham Van Thuy, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and Pranay Verma, the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam.
Recognising that business connections between travel firms in both countries are crucial to growing the travel market in Vietnam, 34 travel companies from both countries held discussions and exchanged tourism information to drum up demand for travel by Indians to Vietnam.
Vietnam has been actively encouraging Indians to visit their country through a series of bilateral conferences and other activities including sponsored trips for businesses. VNAT is hoping that these activities will enable its travel industry to tap into a market which has a population of 1.4 billion.
A direct flight between an Indian city and a Vietnamese one takes about five to six hours but connecting via Bangkok or Singapore could double the travel time to 10 or 12 hours.
At the moment, budget carriers Vietjet Air and IndiGo together operate a dozen or so direct flights between cities in the two countries per week. In June, flag carrier Vietnam Airlines launched direct flights between New Delhi and the two major Vietnamese cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - two times a week and three times a week respectively.
(With inputs from agencies)
