Affordable and versatile, Vietnam's basa gets Indians hooked

A relatively inexpensive fish from Vietnam is finding its way onto more Indian plates. Basa, also known as Pangasius, is gaining favour with restaurants, hotels and caterers for its affordable fillets and versatility for use in several cuisines, including Indian ones.
A relatively inexpensive fish from Vietnam is finding its way onto more Indian plates. Basa, also known as Pangasius, is gaining favour with restaurants, hotels and caterers for its affordable fillets and versatility for use in several cuisines, including Indian ones.
With imports from the farms of Vietnam on the rise, the freshwater fish is making inroads into India's market, potentially challenging the local producers. While the frozen Vietnamese basa price ranges from ₹170 to ₹400 per kg in India's wholesale and retail trade, the Indian variety comes for ₹250-600 kg in retail. According to importers, Indian basa is pricier than the Vietnamese one mainly on gaps in farming output, production costs and economies of scale.
With imports from the farms of Vietnam on the rise, the freshwater fish is making inroads into India's market, potentially challenging the local producers. While the frozen Vietnamese basa price ranges from ₹170 to ₹400 per kg in India's wholesale and retail trade, the Indian variety comes for ₹250-600 kg in retail. According to importers, Indian basa is pricier than the Vietnamese one mainly on gaps in farming output, production costs and economies of scale.
Basa imports from Vietnam rose 13.7% to $18.23 million in the financial year 2026 (FY26), with the trend continuing in the first four months of this fiscal, with imports rising 19.4% year-on-year to $5.42 million in April-July.
The Southeast Asian country makes for almost the entire basa imports of the country, with a trickle coming in from Thailand and Saudi Arabia in 2025-26. India’s total basa imports rose 14.3% from $16.06 million in FY25 to $18.37 million in FY26, reflecting the growing demand for the affordable seafood.
In volume terms, basa imports from Vietnam rose 12.1% from 10,109.83 tonnes in FY25 to 11,329.49 tonnes in FY26, commerce and industry ministry data showed.
Price drives demand
India's domestic fish market was valued at $45.8 billion in 2025, according to Ken Research, a global market intelligence and strategic consulting firm. India ranks as world’s second-largest fish producer, accounting for about 8% of the global output. The country's fish production was at 19.7 million tonnes in FY25.
“Basa fish imports from Vietnam are increasing in India mainly because Vietnam can supply at a competitive price, in large volumes, throughout the year,” said Amit Lohani, founder and director of the Forum of Indian Food Importers. "It has especially gained traction from the HORECA (hotel, restaurant and café/catering) segment, as Indian consumers and the food-service industry want affordable boneless fish." The forum represents India's organized food import sector.
The growing availability of imported basa is helping buyers meet demand for affordable fish, particularly in the price-sensitive market segments. Basa is commonly used in fillets and processed seafood products because of its mild flavour and versatility.
However, the trend could intensify competition for domestic fish producers, depending on import volumes, pricing and consumer preferences.
“We are the world's second largest fish producer, so we don't import fish much, as we have enough production. Vietnamese basa is gaining traction because it is more economical than Indian basa and other popular Indian fish varieties. Compared with basa, most Indian fish varieties are more expensive,” said Sudhanshu Mathur, proprietor of BMS Enterprises, a Delhi-based importer.
According to Mathur, Indian fish varieties such as the frozen bhetki comes for about ₹700 a kg in the wholesale market, while singhara costs ₹650 per kg and surmai around ₹750. Sole is the most expensive, selling at ₹1,000–1,300 a kg in the wholesale market.
Restaurants embrace basa
“While sole and surmai are predominantly positioned in the premium seafood segment, basa caters to the non-premium, price-sensitive segment of the Indian market," said a Delhi-based caterer who wished not to be quoted. "Its affordability, boneless fillet format, mild flavour, and consistent availability make it a preferred choice for mass-market consumers, hotels, restaurants, and institutional catering businesses seeking cost-effective seafood options.”
“It is generally positioned in the non-premium seafood segment and typically does not provide the same amount of omega-3 fats as oily fish. It is widely preferred by HORECA customers in Delhi and surrounding areas, and is also very popular in Punjab,” said S.P. Singh, proprietor of Delhi-based Pick Fresh Fish.
According to chefs, frozen basa fillets offer restaurants an affordable, convenient and versatile seafood option, ensuring consistent portions across diverse culinary applications.
"Frozen basa fillets require less preparation and are easy to portion, helping restaurants and caterers control food costs and maintain serving consistency. Its mild flavour and white flesh suit fried fish, curries, fish tikka, kebabs, fish fingers and Indo-Chinese dishes," said Manpreet Singh, a chef working with a caterer.
According to Lohani, India’s imports of basa from Vietnam are expected to increase in the near future as price-sensitive consumers and food-service businesses seek affordable seafood options. Its versatility across Indian cuisines further supports demand, he added.
Queries mailed to the commerce and industry ministry and the Vietnam Embassy in New Delhi remained unanswered until press time.