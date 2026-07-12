Vietnam boat accident: Cops arrest captain, call it 'avoidable incident'; 15 Indians' bodies to return soon

The Vietnamese police have apprehended the 57-year-old captain of the speedboat that sank near southern Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists, for alleged "violations of the law". A local media report suggested that the incident could have been averted, as it was caused by "extreme weather conditions". Several people found drifting at sea were also reportedly not wearing life jackets.
Tuoi Tre reported that "initial assessments by Vietnamese authorities suggest this was an unavoidable incident caused by extreme weather conditions" that shifted rapidly.
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and instructed ministries, state agencies and local authorities to mobilise all available medical personnel, medicines and emergency resources to support the response efforts, local media outlet Tuoi Tre News reported.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths of the 15 Indians in the Vietnam boat tragedy, stating: “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”
(With inputs from agencies)