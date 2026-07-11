Vietnam boat accident: PM Modi tweets ‘extremely saddened’ as 15 Indians die in Phu Quoc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of Indian nationals in a boat accident near Phu Quoc in Vietnam. Expressing his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, he said that Indian missions are providing all possible help.
15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports.
"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on X. “My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”
Quick answers to key questions
Preliminary investigations suggest that the speedboat may have overturned due to strong winds and high waves, despite no rain at the time.
The boat accident involved 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, resulting in the tragic loss of 15 lives.
The Indian Embassy is in close contact with local authorities and is providing all possible assistance to the affected families and injured survivors.
Immediately after the incident, nearby tourist boats and local rescue agencies launched a search and rescue operation, successfully rescuing 21 individuals from the water.
Phu Quoc is known for its scenic white-sand beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts, attracting millions of visitors, including Indian tourists, every year.
The prime minister also said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. "Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.
PM Modi departed for home on Saturday after concluding a two-day visit to New Zealand.
A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.
21 people were rescued, and all the dead (15) were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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