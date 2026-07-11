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Vietnam boat accident: PM Modi tweets ‘extremely saddened’ as 15 Indians die in Phu Quoc

PM Modi said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. “Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities”

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 Jul 2026, 06:16 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PMO)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of Indian nationals in a boat accident near Phu Quoc in Vietnam. Expressing his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, he said that Indian missions are providing all possible help.

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15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on X. “My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What caused the speedboat carrying Indian tourists to capsize near Phu Quoc?

Preliminary investigations suggest that the speedboat may have overturned due to strong winds and high waves, despite no rain at the time.

2
How many Indian tourists were involved in the Phu Quoc boat accident?

The boat accident involved 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, resulting in the tragic loss of 15 lives.

3
What assistance is being provided by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam after the boat accident?

The Indian Embassy is in close contact with local authorities and is providing all possible assistance to the affected families and injured survivors.

4
What rescue operations took place following the Phu Quoc boat capsizing?

Immediately after the incident, nearby tourist boats and local rescue agencies launched a search and rescue operation, successfully rescuing 21 individuals from the water.

5
Why is Phu Quoc a popular tourist destination for Indian nationals?

Phu Quoc is known for its scenic white-sand beaches, clear waters, and luxury resorts, attracting millions of visitors, including Indian tourists, every year.

The prime minister also said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. "Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.

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PM Modi departed for home on Saturday after concluding a two-day visit to New Zealand.

Vietnam boat accident

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.

21 people were rescued, and all the dead (15) were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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