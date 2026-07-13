Vietnam boat tragedy: Bodies of 15 victims to be brought to Mumbai tonight, says Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam on Monday said that the bodies of 15 Indian nationals who were killed in the boat capsize incident near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday will be repatriated in the next few hours. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the mortal remains of the victims will be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India on Monday via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

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“The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at 2135 hrs IST,” the Indian Embassy said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the boat capsize incident near Phu Quoc Island? ⌵ The boat capsized due to strong winds and extreme weather conditions while returning from an island excursion. 2 How many Indian tourists were on the speedboat that capsized? ⌵ The speedboat carried a total of 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members. 3 What are the arrangements for the repatriation of the victims' bodies? ⌵ The bodies of the 15 victims are being repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979. 4 Why were speedboat tours suspended around Phu Quoc Island? ⌵ Speedboat tours were suspended as authorities launched an investigation into the boat capsize incident that resulted in 15 deaths. 5 What actions have been taken against the speedboat captain after the incident? ⌵ The captain of the speedboat has been arrested as part of a criminal investigation into the accident.

“The respective State Governments have been informed and have been requested to kindly coordinate with the affected families for the onward journey of the mortal remains to their final destinations,” it added.

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Trip turns tragedy The victims were part of a sponsored trip by Indian mobile phone-maker Lava Mobiles for its channel partners, distributors and employees. The group reached Vietnam on July 9 and was supposed to return to India on Sunday morning.

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Ten people from Tamil Nadu, and three and two from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, respectively, were killed after their boat capsized off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam.

The ill-fated boat, carrying 32 Indian tourists, had left the Hon May Rut Ngoai island for another island. Two more boats, carrying members, were to follow them.

What happened in Phu Quoc? "The incident happened around 1:30 pm local time. The boat had gone barely 300 to 400 metres when it tipped over. We were taking pictures and it happened before we could react," Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, told PTI.

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Also Read | Lava Mobile calls death of 15 in Vietnam boat capsize incident ‘unimaginable…'

"The boat had hardly left the island. We were all screaming for help," Kumar said, adding that the weather conditions were not adverse.

"There was some wind but that is expected in an island," he said.