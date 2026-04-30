PM Modi to host Vietnam President To Lam in India from 5-7 May, strategic ties on the cards

Vietnam President To Lam will pay a state visit to India from 5-7 May at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Lam — who is also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam — will be accompanied by a high-level business as well as political delegation including ministers and senior officials of the Vietnam government.
This will be Lam's first state visit to India, after being elected as the President of Vietnam on 7 April.
As per the statement, Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 6 May. PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu is expected to have a meeting with Lam. He will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai during his visit to India.
Lam's visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of PM Modi to Vietnam in 2016.
The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam, the statement added.
Earlier on April 7, PM Modi congratulated To Lam for his election as the President of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the ties between New Delhi and Hanoi would further deepen under his leadership.
PM Modi underlined the time-tested friendship between India and Vietnam and expressed the commitment to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.