Netflix in a on Thursday said the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's period action epic "RRR" has become "the most popular film from India" on its streaming platform globally. “RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter. According to the streaming platform, the Hindi version of RRR, which has a runtime of over 3 hours, has been viewed for over 45 million hours across the world.

The Hindi version of the Telugu language film RRR arrived on Netflix on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release. On the same day, The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of "RRR" started streaming on ZEE5.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide, according to reports.

The film, which was pegged as a pan India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

RRR also saw Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Originally in Telugu, the film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in order to aid an all-India release and help in the recovery of the country’s film exhibition business devastated by two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

RRR is the second Hindi-dubbed south Indian language film to make waves in recent times after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise- Part One.

The writer of DC's Batman Beyond, MARVEL Comics' Captain America and Kang, Jackson Lanzing, is the latest one to shower praise on the film RRR. Jackson took to Twitter to share a GIF of Ram Charan from the film.

He wrote, "Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you've ever had at the movies?"

RRR Movie's official Twitter account shared the tweet and wrote, "Another day, another round of applause for #RRR...From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more." (With Agency Inputs)