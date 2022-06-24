Viewed for 45 million hours, this is the most popular Indian film on Netflix

Netflix in a on Thursday said the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's period action epic "RRR" has become "the most popular film from India" on its streaming platform globally. “RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter. According to the streaming platform, the Hindi version of RRR, which has a runtime of over 3 hours, has been viewed for over 45 million hours across the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}