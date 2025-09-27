Vijay reacts to stampede at his Karur election rally that killed 36: ‘My heart is shattered’

Actor-politician Vijay finally broke his silence on the “stampede-like” incident that took place during his massive rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27.

Vijay reacted to the tragedy hours after 36 people died in the incident. In a late-night post on X, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief wrote, “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”

He extend “deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur.”

“I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay said.

TVK Karur stampede tragedy At least 36 were killed in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Vijay's TVK party.

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," MK Stalin's statement read.

Officials told news agency PTI that the stampede broke out on Saturday evening, around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing supporters who had gathered in huge numbers in the afternoon and were waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government.

MK Stalin takes swift action MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims

He said a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

CM Stalin also mentioned that he instructed the District Collectors of Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul to visit Karur with medical teams to assist.

The Tamil Nadu CM informed that he will personally visit Karur Saturday night to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

PM Modi expresses grief Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.