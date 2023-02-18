Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been known to surprise his fans with special gifts during the holiday season. This year, he organized a Devera Santa contest and promised to send 100 of his fans on an all-expense-paid trip to Manali, a picturesque destination in India. True to his word, he fulfilled his promise and shared a video of his fans on a plane, excitedly headed for their mountain holiday. The fans can be heard cheering and shouting Vijay's name in the video, a clear indication of their appreciation for his kindness.

He said on Twitter, "Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains!100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta (sic)."

The video of his fans' excitement is a heartwarming display of the strong bond between the actor and his fans.

The tweet received thousands of views and many appreciated him for the treat to fans.

One said, So, so sweet of u VJ. DeveraSananra be blessed. U r making them so happy, really soul pleasing. Have a safe journey all of u and enjoy fullest. Your man loves to celebrate victory of joy with all of you.

Legends focusing on their target. Happy journey, another commented

Deverakonda, who was last seen as a mixed martial arts fighter in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi. The movie also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also gearing up for a new project. He will reunite with Parasuram, who has delivered the superhit Telegu movie 'Geetha Govindam' with Vijay.