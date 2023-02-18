Vijay Deverakonda sends fans to all-sponsored Manali trip. Watch video

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been known to surprise his fans with special gifts during the holiday season. This year, he organized a Devera Santa contest and promised to send 100 of his fans on an all-expense-paid trip to Manali, a picturesque destination in India. True to his word, he fulfilled his promise and shared a video of his fans on a plane, excitedly headed for their mountain holiday. The fans can be heard cheering and shouting Vijay's name in the video, a clear indication of their appreciation for his kindness.

