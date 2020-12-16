Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial today to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Four 'Victory Mashaals' (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas. The ministers saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army.

“Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of our soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh said on Twitter.

आज विजय दिवस के अवसर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की परम्परा को नमन करता हूँ। मैं स्मरण करता हूँ उन जाँबाज़ सैनिकों की बहादुरी को जिन्होंने १९७१ के युद्ध में एक नई शौर्यगाथा लिखी। उनका त्याग और बलिदान सभी भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। यह देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने अपने अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम से मानवीय स्वतंत्रता के सार्वभौमिक मूल्यों की रक्षा करते हुए विश्व मानचित्र पर एक ऐतिहासिक बदलाव किया।



इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से अंकित यह शौर्यगाथा हर भारतीय को गौरवान्वित करती रहेगी।



विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/8mMdDn4Nse — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2020





Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans will be felicitated, the statement said, adding that band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclaves and adventure activities will also be held.





