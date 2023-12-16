For India, the Battle of 1971 holds a significant place in history, marking a momentous occasion that showcased its military prowess. December 16th is observed nationwide as "Vijay Diwas," a day dedicated to honoring India's triumph over Pakistan and the enduring significance of the 1971 war.

Reports indicate that during the Battle of 1971, 3,900 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, while 9,851 were injured. As the nation observes Vijay Diwas, it serves as a solemn reminder of the bravery and resilience of those who contributed to this historic chapter in India's military history.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!