"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory," Murmu said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 16th every year, India observes Vijay Diwas to mark the monumental victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, a date that resonates with the signing of the instrument of surrender by Pakistan in Dhaka. This significant moment concluded the 13-day India-Pakistan War, solidifying India's emergence as a major regional power.

The surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers marked the complete capitulation of the Pakistan Army against the forces of India. The aftermath of this decisive victory had far-reaching consequences, as it not only led to the creation of Bangladesh but also shattered the foundations of the two-nation theory, asserting that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a unified nation.

The impact on West Pakistan was profound, and its repercussions continue to reverberate to this day. The physical fall of Dacca and the psychological defeat dealt a blow to Pakistan's national identity, leaving it grappling for a rationale for the dismemberment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India, the Battle of 1971 holds a significant place in history, marking a momentous occasion that showcased its military prowess. December 16th is observed nationwide as "Vijay Diwas," a day dedicated to honoring India's triumph over Pakistan and the enduring significance of the 1971 war.

Reports indicate that during the Battle of 1971, 3,900 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, while 9,851 were injured. As the nation observes Vijay Diwas, it serves as a solemn reminder of the bravery and resilience of those who contributed to this historic chapter in India's military history.

