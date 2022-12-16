Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, VP Dhankar, PM Modi pay tributes to armed forces

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others paid tributes to the Indian forces on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.
President Murmu said that the stories of the unparallel courage and sacrifices made by the armed forces that battled the 1971 war for the nations continue to inspire every Indian. “On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," she said.
Vice-President Dhankhar said, “On Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, who led to our triumph in the 1971 war. I pay my tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the service of our nation."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation will always be indebted to the soldiers for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.
PM Modi tweeted, “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."
Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the armed forces by laying a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi. Singh tweeted, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces."
Home minister Amit Shah said, “On this day in the year 1971, the Indian Army, by protecting human values with its amazing valour and bravery, inscribed another heroic saga in the pages of history. I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the army and wish the countrymen a ‘Vijay Day’."
Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. Nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army.
