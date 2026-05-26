Vijay’s first Delhi visit as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow, meetings with PM Modi, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi lined up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to make his maiden officials visit to Delhi on May 27. Vijay will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers, a state government official in Tamil Nadu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday.
This will be CM Vijay's first visit to the national capital after historic victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Vijay has not met PM Modi yet after becoming the chief minister.
During his meetings. the CM is expected to seek additional funds for the state and also request the Centre to approve major projects for Tamil Nadu.
After winning the April 23 Assembly election, Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held in Chennai.
The same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and said the Central Government will keep working with the State Government to improve the lives of people.
"Congratulations to Thiru C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the visit to the national capital.
During the Delhi tour, Vijay is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats and later securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government.
Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the newly formed cabinet. Chief Minister Vijay retained several crucial departments, including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare and Special Programme Implementation.
The government also created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level, making Tamil Nadu the second state in the country after Keralam to establish a separate AI portfolio.
Among key allocations, Kumar R was appointed Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services, while KA Sengottaiyan was given charge of the Revenue department and N Marie Wilson was assigned the Finance portfolio.
(With agency inputs)