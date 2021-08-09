More and more retail investors are deep-diving into the stock markets. Some are just putting their money in the bull market due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) syndrome. According to market analysts, people should not just rush into Indian equity markets by seeing others. Veteran stock market investor Vijay Kedia tweeted, "Don't always trust what you see. In a bull market, even a duck looks like a swan. Be careful."

Don't always trust what you see. In bull market even a duck looks like a swan. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/UCGNZmVsma https://t.co/PLjA3se2QL — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) August 9, 2021

He had tweeted the same on May 4, 2017.

Last month, Vijay Kedia raised questions on the ongoing IPO bonanza. "Don't miss IPO of unicorn "PP waterfalls", coming soon," Vijay Kedia had tweeted while sharing a video in which a street vendor's 'gol gappas' were marketed as fancy 'waterballs' to raise funds from retail investors.

Don't miss IPO of unicorn "P P waterballs", coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5GewrKDyhv — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) July 19, 2021

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka too shared a witty remark which said how the key to Dalal Street is not an easy deal or else everyone would have become Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is known as the 'Big Bull' of India.

''Market ka taala..Aasan nahin hai lala.. Nahin toh sab ban jaate jhunjhunwala!" Goenka tweeted.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian stock markets have seen a massive surge in first-time investors, who have turned up to the bull market for the lucrative returns amid the falling fixed deposit rates.

"Greater retail participation has also led to increased investment in stocks and mutual funds in the second half of 2020-21 and this higher retail participation in stock markets may become more of a self-fulfilling prophecy. The number of individual investors in the market has increased by a whopping 142 lakh in 2020-21, with 122.5 lakh new accounts at CDSL and 19.7 lakh in NSDL," the SBI report had said in June.

"Lower rate in other saving avenues amidst the low-interest rate regime has led to greater interest by individuals in the stock market. Another reason could be the significant increase in global liquidity," the report further noted

Meanwhile, the equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, ITC and HUL amid a positive trend in global markets.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.