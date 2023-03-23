Vijay Mallya bought properties worth ₹330 crore in England, France: CBI5 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:49 AM IST
The chargesheet, citing the evidence collected through LRs, said that sizable amounts were transferred to Force India Formula 1 Team between 2008 and 2012, CBI said
Vijay Mallya bought properties worth ₹330 crore in England and France during 2015-16 even as his Kingfisher Airlines was facing a cash crunch at that time and banks had not recovered the loans defaulted by the liquor baron, the CBI has claimed in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a court here. Mallya is an accused in the alleged over ₹900 crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
