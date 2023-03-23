Vijay Mallya bought properties worth 330 crore in England, France: CBI

However, after circulation, there was change in the proposal to show as if the credit committee had treated this as a separate loan, which may (or may not) be adjusted/recovered from the aggregate loan. The chargesheet said the exposure of IDBI Bank was to be restricted to the aggregate amount of ₹750 crore, but it became ₹900 crore in December 2009 because the STL of ₹150 crore was kept as a separate loan, largely at the behest of Dasgupta. During the course of investigation, letters rogatory (LRs) had been sent to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, the USA and Switzerland as per the permission of the CBI court. Courts of one country seek the assistance of the courts in another for the administration of justice there through letters rogatory. The chargesheet mentioned the evidence collected during foreign investigation from these countries.

