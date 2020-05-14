Vijay Mallya faces extradition, loses appeal in UK court

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya today lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, news agencies reported. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will now take a final call to formally certify the court order for Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India within 28 days.

The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court's extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.

The latest ruling will now go back for re-certification and the process of extradition should be triggered within 28 days.

Earlier, today Mallya had urged the government to unconditionally accept his offer of bank loan repayment and close the case against him. "Congratulations to the government for a Covid-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100 per cent payback of state-owned bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close," Mallya had tweeted.

Vijay Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to estimated ₹9,000 crore. He was arrested by the UK authorities on April 20, 2017 on the request of the Indian investigative agencies.

-With agency inputs

